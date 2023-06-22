Lou Weckwert

Lou was born in 1938 in Chicago Heights, Illinois, where he spent his childhood years. He later met his wife Lorraine, who he married in 1962. For 61 years, they shared many adventures and travels, and yearly summer vacations with the family to adventures in Europe with his love in his retired years. Italy, and in particular, Umbria and Tuscany were his favorite places.
Lou and Lorraine are blessed with children: Melissa Hayes (Frank), Wendy Smith (Van), Leslie Green (Steven), Scott Weckwert (Gabrielle) and Christopher Weckwert (Carly). Extending the family are 14 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and seven step great-grandchildren.
After finishing his formal education at Monmouth College, his first job was with the Chicago and Eastern Illinois Railroad as a car accountant. He then was hired as the car accounting manager at Realco, a rail car leasing company in Chicago. Headhunters then found Lou to fill a similar position with the Ann Arbor Railroad, which had newly re-organized and re-located to Owosso in 1978. Lou finished his 35 year career with the Ann Arbor Railroad as the director of car accounting and marketing and member of the board of directors. He was revered by many in the industry and remembered for how he respectfully treated everyone with whom he was acquainted.
His gardens, house and yard were a spectacle of beauty frequently compelling passersby to stop to compliment the couple as they worked in their gardens. He and his wife made their visions a beautiful reality that were enjoyed and appreciated by many for the 45 years that they have lived in their home. Lou recently described his perfect day as playing golf and working in the garden.
Somehow, he found the time to have a lasting and profound effect on all he came in contact with. Lou was a thinker and a giver, whether through coaching, playing or teaching. He always showed up in his low key, dryer than dry sense of humor way, which was particularly appreciated by his grandchildren. He let others shine as he had no need for the spotlight, and he was content in other’s successes with a glad and giving heart. He was a giver of his talents, his time and his self.
Lou passed away Saturday, June 17, at Memorial Hospital in Owosso. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. His was a life well lived.
For those who wish to pay respects to Lou and share remembrances, join the family in his gardens for wine and cheese (his favorite time of day) from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 23.
