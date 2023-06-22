Lou Weckwert

Lou was born in 1938 in Chicago Heights, Illinois, where he spent his childhood years. He later met his wife Lorraine, who he married in 1962. For 61 years, they shared many adventures and travels, and yearly summer vacations with the family to adventures in Europe with his love in his retired years. Italy, and in particular, Umbria and Tuscany were his favorite places.

Lou and Lorraine are blessed with children: Melissa Hayes (Frank), Wendy Smith (Van), Leslie Green (Steven), Scott Weckwert (Gabrielle) and Christopher Weckwert (Carly). Extending the family are 14 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and seven step great-grandchildren.

