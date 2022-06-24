Karen Kay (McClintic) Brooks

Our mother, Karen Kay Brooks, 76, of North Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Owosso, passed away Jan. 11, 2022, at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida, with family by her side.
Karen was born June 26, 1945, in Owosso, the daughter of Helen M. and Raymond G. McClintic, of Gladwin.
Karen moved to Fort Myers in 2001. In her spare time, our mother loved painting; she was so very talented. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking care of her kitties, “Tigger” and “Ebony.” Her kitty cats were her pride and joy, along with many of the stray cats in her neighborhood. Mom spent many hours playing computer games on her favorite site, Pogo, so her laptop was never far. Whenever we called her, we’d say, “Hi mom, what are you doing?” She’d reply, “What do you think?” Some of her favorite times during her days were spent with her best friend and neighbor, Ellen, and she enjoyed her dear friend Joe’s visits when he brought her Wendy’s hamburgers.
Karen is survived by children Michelle (Steve) Ann Bartlett of Owosso, Dawn (Kevin) Marie Krutz of North Fort Myers, Florida, Lesley Diana (friend Diane Udovich) Brooks of Burton and Jay Michael Brooks, of Stuart, Florida. Karen is also survived by grandchildren Anthony Jr., Nicholas, Connor, Elizabeth and Cayden. Also surviving are brothers Michael (Kathy) McClintic and Raymond (Betty) Gerald McClintic Jr. We also want to mention our mothers’ best friends, Ellen Oliver and Joe Bucci, my mother thought the world of her two dearest friends.
Karen was predeceased by her husband Lawrence “Larry” Brooks, brother David and parents Helen Myrtle and Raymond Gerald McClintic.
A small celebration of life will be held graveside, at Riverside West Cemetery in Henderson at 11 a.m., officiated by her brother, the Rev. Raymond G. McClintic Jr. Everyone is welcome.
