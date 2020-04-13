Age 104, of Corunna, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at The Meadows of Owosso.
Private family services will be held graveside at Highland Cemetery in Gladwin.
Vera was the daughter of Herman and Wilhelmina (Fuelling) Franz, born in Decatur, Indiana on Feb, 5, 1916. She completed her formal education in Decatur as a high school graduate
She married Alvin E. Witte on Oct, 13, 1945, in Decatur, Indiana; he preceded her in death in 1998.
Vera was devoted wife and mother and worked at General Electric during World War II.
She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Vera is survived by her sons Merlin Witte and Linda Seigel of Corunna and Steven Witte of Swartz Creek; two granddaughters Melissa (Matthew) Hitt and Allison (Jason) Eicher; four great-grandchildren Matthew and Megan Hitt, Austin and Evan Eicher; sister Ella Switzer of Vanwert, Ohio; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband Alvin; and four brothers Elmer, Walter, Herman and Edwin.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Hospice. nelson-house.com
