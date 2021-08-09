John William Passmore

Age 46, of Henderson, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2021.
A celebration of John’s life will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 11, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Tom Manke officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.
John was born Aug. 25, 1974, in Flint, the son of Peter Hajdino, Robert Passmore and Linda (Leon) Schroer.
John had a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and being a plantsman. Most of all, John took pride in providing for his family and loved time spent with them.
He married Holly (Filan) Passmore on Nov. 1, 2014.
John was owner and operator of Top Tier Construction for many years.
John is survived by his wife Holly Passmore; daughters Cali, Lily, Mia, Eva and Trinity; parents Linda (Leon) Schroer; nine brothers and sisters; mother and father in-law Sue Meyers and Mark Filan; brother in-law Jason Filan; grandmother Kathleen Meyers; many nieces nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; special friends Steve “Wein” Saunders and Marc Nagy; many loving family and friends; and John’s faithful companion, his dog Cody.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
