June Rose Hornstein Coon

Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Oliver Woods Retirement.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. James Bare officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 13, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
She was a 1957 graduate of Byron High School. She worked as a secretary at Midwest Abrasive and met the love of her life Harold (Harry) Coon. They were married for 63 years, and enjoyed traveling the world extensively.
She went on to receive her master’s degree in education and taught for several years in Corunna Public Schools.
June is survived by her husband Harold, sister Esther Pierce of Durand and several nieces and nephews.
June was predeceased by her parents; sisters Ruth (Ray) McLaughlin, Selma (Richard) Gurden and Gladys (George) Hudson; nephews Raymond McLaughlin and John (Richard) Gurden; and brother-in-law Alan Pierce.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church in Owosso.
