Linda Kay Arnold

Age 76, of Corunna, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.
Linda was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend who had a love for life which was felt by all who knew her. She was a true entertainer, whose laugh was contagious. She cherished her family and friends, especially her grandchildren who meant the world to her.
Linda was born to Clifford and Wilma Camp on Dec. 16, 1945. After graduating from Midland High School, she married her best friend, Robert Arnold. She had many passions in her life and found her joy giving to others. She loved to garden, craft, cook and spend time with her family and friends. She deeply loved people and animals, including the many pets she had.
Linda is survived by her husband of 57 years Robert Arnold; children Scott (Jennifer) Arnold and Shelly (Jeff) Novotny; and grandchildren Zachary (Carly) Arnold, Elijah (Cara) Arnold, Sophie Arnold, Chandler Novotny, Raigan Novotny, Payton Novotny, Sara (Cameron) Crain and Emily Sabsook.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Ken and Lyle Camp.
The family will host a celebration of life in June.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions given in Linda’s name can be made to the Shiawassee Humane Society and the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
