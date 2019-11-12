Age 85, of Ovid, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Mollie Loveall officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of service Saturday, Nov. 16.
Buzz was the son of Clendon S. and Nora Louise (Hauser) Waite, born in Guelph, North Dakota on Nov. 7, 1934.
Buzz was a graduate of Ovid High School with the class of 1953, and followed with two years at the Detroit Institute of Technology.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from 1957 to 1959.
On Oct. 4, 1969, he married Joyce Catherine Felling in Flint.
He worked at the Michigan Department of Education as a computer programmer, retiring after 28 years of service.
He loved sports from playing to watching the Tigers, Lions and the Pistons.
Buzz enjoyed playing softball, riding his many motorcycles and playing golf in his younger years. He was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Ovid and the Council on Aging in St. Johns. He also drove for SATA for five years. Buzz was an avid bicyclist riding the rail trail from Ovid to Ionia.
Buzz is survived by his wife Joyce; daughters Dr. Sarah Thomas and Rebecca (John) Gehringer; stepdaughter Molly (Todd) Spencer; grandchildren Samantha and Derek Stoneman, Naomi Thomas, Blake Leavitt, Ryan Leavitt, Adam (Megan) Price and Justin Price; great-grandson Jack; great-granddaughter Mallory; sisters Marlene Waller and Delores Simpson; and brother Lanny (Mary) Waite.
He was predeceased by his parents and son-in-law Robert Thomas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
