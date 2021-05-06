Kathleen Ella Olund

Age 78, passed away peacefully May 3, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
Kathleen was born Jan. 14, 1943, to Ford Harvey and Jane N. Frye, of Bancroft.
She graduated from Durand High School and went on to complete her registered nursing degree at St. Mary’s Nursing School in Saginaw in 1964.
Kathy enjoyed a career in nursing until the early 80s when she embarked on a new career in sales and marketing. Of her numerous jobs, she most enjoyed working at the Flint Convention Bureau and the Wingate Hotel, from which she retired in 2008. In 2015, she was recruited to revive the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce and created great success until she again retired in 2017. She was not yet ready to be fully retired, so she went to work at Ben Franklin in Durand until it closed.
Kathy had been an active member of the Recovery Community since 1990, both in her personal life and as an advocate to raise awareness and treatment access for people seeking help from drug/alcohol addiction. She volunteered for Project VOX and other substance abuse coalitions, and was even quoted in Newsweek Magazine in 2001 for her work with breaking the stigma of addiction. As a friend of Bill W., she touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
Kathy has been granted numerous awards for her contributions to a broad number of communities, but she never boasted or sought credit for her many accomplishments. She was a humble person and grateful to be of service in any capacity where she felt she could lend a hand. She loved her time volunteering at Loaves and Fishes Food Bank in Vernon.
Kathleen is survived by sisters Mary (Michael) Cole and Lu Ann Frye; son Scott (Denise) Howie; daughter Kellie Baker; grandchildren Josh and Willow Howie; two great-grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date, as Kathy did not want people to gather during the pandemic. The family is asking, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Loaves and Fishes Food Bank, or Owosso Memorial Hospice. Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
