Age 96, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home.
Her family will receive friends at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, today from 5 to 7 p.m., with an Owosso VFW Post 9455 Auxiliary service at 6:30 p.m.
Private family funeral services will take place on a separate date, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso.
Jeanette was born Nov. 10, 1923, in Corunna to William E. and Jennie C. (Harms) Wright. On July 31, 1941, she married Victor Loynes in Ohio and together raised five children. Victor would passed away Aug. 3, 1998.
Jeanette worked for Universal Electric for more than 30 years, retiring in 1991 as an inspector. She enjoyed crosswords, Bingo, bird watching and gambling, and loved traveling the country with family and friends.
Mrs. Loynes is survived by her children John (Rita) Loynes of Louisiana, Linda (Fred) Gessner of Owosso, Dennis Loynes of Corunna, Doug Loynes of Owosso and Joseph (Terry) Loynes of Middleton; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother Hugh Wright of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Victor; siblings Clifford Wright, LaVera Malik, Vernon Wright, Dorothy, Bill Wright, Harry Wright and Buster Wright; and her granddaughter Andrea Loynes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions given in Jeanette’s name are suggested to the Owosso VFW Post 9455 Auxiliary or to Memorial Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
