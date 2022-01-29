Wanda Rathbun

Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at home.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Nelson-House Funeral Home The family will receive visitors from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Wanda was born Aug. 14, 1942, to Harry and Omdell (Barton) in Webberville. She graduated from Webberville High School, class of 1960. She married Richard Rathbun in June of 1960. They shared 49 years of marriage before he predeceased her in 2009.
During her life, Wanda worked in retail and was also a grocery store clerk at Feldpausch. Wanda was a lover of flowers. She enjoyed being crafty and home decorating.
Wanda is survived by her children Steve (Lori) Rathbun, Scott (Maggie) Rathbun, Patricia (Kevin) DePeal; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and sisters Carolyn (Nile) Young, Merna McKenzie and Joane Steel.
She was predeceased by her husband, son Richard II, Jon Paul, her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
