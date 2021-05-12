Born June 13, 1939, in a small log cabin in St. Ignace to Thoburn John and Beth Hocking.
She died May 9, 2021, in Lansing. She attended Owosso High School and was in the graduating class of 1957.
She worked for General Motors in Lansing, retiring in 1999 with 30 years of service.
Glenda had four boys with Cliff Porter, and a girl with Thomas Haire. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She also was very involved in genealogy and loved making quilts for her grandkids as high school graduation gifts. Quilts were her trademark and her grandkids cherished them greatly. She loved her grandkids and always attended their birthday parties or sporting events, spending time with them whenever she could.
Glenda is survived by her children Robert (Lorie) Porter, Bradley (Lynda) Porter, Brian Porter and Lisa (Matt) English; siblings Greg (Dolly) Hocking, Kathy (Tom) Dobosenski and Judy (Curt) Ahlden; sister-in-law Judy Hocking; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and daughter-in-law Jozette Porter.
She was predeceased by her brothers David and Bob Hocking, and son Bart Porter.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, May 14, at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home in Grand Ledge.
Visitation will be Friday immediately before the service from noon to 2 p.m. Inurnment will follow the service at Delta Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Glenda’s name may be given to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Share your memories and condolences online at holihanatkin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.