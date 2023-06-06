Bernard L. Bramer Jr.

Age 71, of Blanchard, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland.

He was born Oct. 12, 1951, in Owosso, son of Bernard L. and Barbara Jean (Parker) Bramer. After graduating from Owosso High School in 1970, Bernard served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged with the rank of radio operator. He was last employed at Delta Plant in Lansing as a machine repairman for over 25 years, retiring in 2009. Bernard loved animals, especially his cats Jerry and Two.

