Bernard L. Bramer Jr.

Age 71, of Blanchard, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland.
He was born Oct. 12, 1951, in Owosso, son of Bernard L. and Barbara Jean (Parker) Bramer. After graduating from Owosso High School in 1970, Bernard served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged with the rank of radio operator. He was last employed at Delta Plant in Lansing as a machine repairman for over 25 years, retiring in 2009. Bernard loved animals, especially his cats Jerry and Two.
While he was an avid deer hunter, he still found pleasure in feeding them and other wildlife. He enjoyed tinkering with classic cars and riding his motorcycle. Bernard’s life wouldn’t have been the same had he not met the love of his life, Joan Vogel. The couple shared a life together for over 21 years before making it official in a marriage ceremony on May 11, 2023, in Mt. Pleasant.
Bernard leaves behind his wife Joan; mother Barbara Bramer of Owosso; sister Cindy (Brian) Baker of Owosso; nieces and nephews Amber (Edwardo) Clemente, Christa (Eric) Redmond, Donald “Donny” Reich, Jeremy Bramer, Joshua Bramer, Tom Bramer Jr., Lilly Bramer and Hollie Bramer; sister in-law Pam Bramer of Ovid; step-children Angela (Harley) Ferree of Middleton, Wisconsin, Aaron (Jessica) Schocknesse of Grand Ledge, Joshua (Betsy) Schocknesse of Beaverton and Joel (Rachel) Schocknesse of Coleman; step-grandchildren Jaxon (Cassidy) Ferree, Andrew Ferree, Ava Ferree, Thomas Schocknesse, Hunter Schocknesse, Grace Wanstreet, Erin Schocknesse, Ali Jo Eslick, Melanie Schocknesse, Blake Verrett and Logan Schocknesse; and numerous other in-laws, nieces and nephews on his wife’s side.
A memorial service celebrating Bernard’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Deacon Jim Damitio officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Following the service all are invited to a luncheon in Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home).
Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Animal Treatment Society (HATS) hatsweb.org or Tunnels to Towers t2t.org.
To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family please visit charlesrlux.com.
