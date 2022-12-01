Mavis Lou Norder

Age 81, of Laingsburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. Paul Wilde officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Mavis was born March 27, 1941 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, the daughter of Louis and Renala (Schmeckpepper) Hemker.
She graduated from West Salem High School in Wisconsin and attended Dr. Martin Luther College, where she earned a bachelor degree in education.
Mavis was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church, choir, LWMS member and altar guild. She enjoyed music; especially playing hand bells and the organ.
She married Wendell James Norder in Barre Mills, Wisconsin on June 28, 1969; he predeceased her in 2019.
Mavis was a homemaker, as well as teaching at Mission School in Arizona at Apache Reservation and Salem Lutheran School and was a preschool aid at Salem Lutheran School.
She is survived by her children Christine (Peter) Baganz, Mark (Katie) Norder, Timothy (Christina) Norder and Samuel (Emily) Norder; grandchildren Matthew, Andrew, Amos, Simon, Renata, Jacob, Levi and Lydia; siblings Ken (Dawn) Hemker, Karen (Roger) Strangman and Lynnette (Hal) Schomberg; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband and stillborn daughter.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
