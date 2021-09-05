Paul G. Unterbrink

Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at his home.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery.
Visitation will take place at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Paul was born May 17, 1939, in Kalamazoo, the son of Lawrence and Helen (Hayhoe) Unterbrink.
He graduated from Ovid High School.
Paul was an active member of Carpenters Local Union 1004 for 50 years. He was a third degree member of Knights of Columbus. He was a past member of Nocternal Adoration.
Paul also enjoyed guns, the old gas tractor show every year, pawn shops, and animals (particularly dogs). He liked to see new building construction happening, which meant jobs and growth in our country. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family.
He married Marsha E. (Case) Unterbrink at St. Paul Catholic Church July 28, 1962. Paul and Marsha were married for 59 years.
Paul worked as a carpenter, farmer, husband and father.
Paul is survived by his wife Marsha; children Angela (Jeff) Black, Barney (Jane) Unterbrink, Mary (Robert) Pumford, Kimberly (Michael Taylor) Unterbrink, Tad (Heather) Unterbrink, Paul (Colleen) Unterbrink and Carrie (Jason Austgen) Unterbrink; grandchildren Alexandria, Emily, Lillian, Paige, Parker, Jack and Grace; and many other nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Irene Smith and Margaret White, and brother Leo Unterbrink.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee County 4-H program and the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
