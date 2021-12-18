Patsy Ann (Lee) Spring

Age 83, of North Little Rock, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Sherwood Nursing Home.
Born in Shiatown Jan. 7, 1938, she was the daughter of Imogene and Willis Lee. She attended Durand High School and made lifelong friends there. She attended as many class of 1956 reunions as she possibly could.
She married Robert Spring Dec. 29, 1956. They had five children, moving the family to Arkansas in 1971 when she was transferred with her job at Franklin Electric.
Patsy began her career as a secretary, then executive assistant, which developed into her very early work in computing and database management. She broadened her experience with database building and management in her work with the foundations of both the Arkansas Children’s Hospital and the Central Arkansas Radiation Therapy Institute (CARTI).
A lifelong Episcopalian, Patsy was an active member of the church. She sang in the choir, played organ and served on the altar guild.
Patsy was an avid reader and enjoyed embroidery, needlepoint and cross-stitch. She loved music and played organ, piano, dulcimer and accordion. She was devoted to researching her family’s genealogy and created extensive databases as her legacy. She loved a good pun, and firmly believed that one good tern deserved another.
She is survived by her children Tom and Jeanette (Spring) Lee, Loretta (Spring) Bogle and Chuck Meeks, Brian and Ok Soon Spring, Carl Spring and Julie (Spring) Stover; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several honorary children (you know who you are).
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, and sisters Eva Montroy and Wanda Snyder.
Services will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Smith Funeral Home, North Little Rock, Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.