Age 95, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Steffani Glygoroff officiating. A luncheon at Trinity United Methodist Church will follow burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home.
Gertrude was born Aug. 8, 1924, in Cadillac, the daughter of Clyde Clark and Evelyn (Racey) Clark.
She lived most of her life in Owosso and graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1942.
Gertrude married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Holzheuer, Dec. 3, 1942. They had three children: Richard “Rick” (Jean) Holzheuer, Linda (Rick) Plumbly and Susan Holzheuer. Gertrude loved being a grandmother and she especially loved being a great-grandmother to her seven grandchildren, one stepgranddaughter and 11 great-grandchildren.
She loved the 15 years as a volunteer with the Grandparent Host program at Bryant Elementary School.
She enjoyed reading, puzzles and playing cards; especially cribbage. Gertrude will be missed for the many greeting cards she loved to send to friends and family. Gertrude was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women organization and was the chairwoman of the dining room. She spent 15 years volunteering for the American Red Cross as office manager in Owosso.
Gertrude was employed through the years for the Bendix Corp and Conine’s Floral Shop.
She was predeceased by her husband, brother Diz Clark, brothers-in-law Bill Breining and Warren Fairfield, nephew Terry Breining, and sisters-in-law Jane Fairfield and Emily Porter.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Memorial Healthcare Hospice or the Tree Remembrance through the Shiawassee Council of Aging.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
