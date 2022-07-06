Wanda J. Barnhart

Age 86, of Durand, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home.
There are no services at this time. Cremation has taken place.
Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Wanda Josephine Dyer was born June 20, 1936, in Byron, daughter of John and Bessie (Ketchum) Dyer. On Nov. 6, 1954, she married Darrell Barnhart in Juddville. Wanda enjoyed cross stitch, knitting, gardening, birds and dancing with her husband of 67 years three times a week. She worked for many different companies throughout her life and retired in 1986.
Wanda is survived by her husband Darrell Barnhart; children Phillip (Joseph Schipani) Barnhart and Karen (Edward Hoornstra) Barnhart; grandson Benjamin Hoornstra; sister Brenda (Craig) Mestemaker; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions in Wanda’s name are suggested to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation: pulmonaryfibrosisfoundation.org.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.