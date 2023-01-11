Helen Kalisek

Age 96, of Owosso, passed away peacefully, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Birch Run Fields Assisted Living.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 302 W. Corunna Ave., Corunna.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the funeral home.
Helen was born March 24, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio, to George and Marie (Marek) Zalesak. She married Robert Kalisek on June 29, 1946, celebrating 55 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2001. She enjoyed crafting, baking, playing bingo and trips to the casino. She spent much of her time raising her family and working on the family farm. Additionally, she worked for Universal Electric for a period of time. A faithful member of St. Paul Catholic Church for many years, she put her trust in Christ and is now in his grace.
Helen is survived by her children Larry (Susan) Kalisek and Diane Scarlett; grandchildren Sabrina (Ron) Hearn, Forrest Kalisek, Rachael (Scott) Anspach, Marcy Kalisek, Heather Scarlett and Laura Scarlett; great-grandchildren Hunter Gilbert, Ryder Gilbert, Aden Anspach, Alex Anspach, Kyle Whitcome and Jaylee Carpenter; sisters Lillian (Frank) Kiszka and Rosemary (Richard) Villagas; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert Kalisek and son, Robert G. Kalisek.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Birch Run Fields Assisted Living for the love and care offered to their mom over the past two years and to Heart to Heart Hospice for their compassionate care.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.
