Age 68, of Corunna passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at McLaren-Flint.
Celebration of Rick’s life will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in his garage, 301 W. Williams St. in Corunna, with a moment of silence at 3 p.m.
Rick was born June 5, 1952, in Owosso, the son of John and Mary (Lighthill) Ford.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1970.
Rick was honored to be a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He worked at the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy and retired after 26 years as a sergeant. He was dedicated to serving his community. During his years at the sheriff’s office, he was a mentor and friend to many of the younger officers.
Rick enjoyed working in his garage that he shared with his son, fixing just about anything that anyone brought to him. He was always excited to teach and help anyone willing to learn. He also enjoyed boating and fishing on the lakes in Leesburg, Florida, and most importantly, spending time with his family and many friends.
He married Bernadette (Berthume) Ford in Flint Jan. 10, 1970.
Rick is survived by his wife, Bernadette; children John (Jennifer) Ford; Racheal (Lawrence) Pilot; sisters Diana (Gary) Crawford and Connie (Ed) Abent; brother Darel (Lori) Ford; grandchildren Ashley (Kurt) Anderson; Mallory Barnard; Johnathon Ford; Joey Tunnacliff; Heather Pilot (Jerry Mulholland); Dakota Cantu; Ricki Cantu; Zoe Cantu; six great-grandchildren; and many “adopted” kids, along with other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary Ford, five brothers, two sisters and one granddaughter.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
