Bob was born in West Branch, and grew up in Owosso. He graduated from Owosso High School in 1969.
After high school, Bob joined the Air Force and landed in Sacramento, California. He lived there several years before returning to Owosso. Bob graduated from Michigan State University in 1988. He returned to California in 2010 with his wife Dianna and found their dream home in Marena, a small town on the Pacific Coast near Monterey.
Bob is most remembered for his passion for music and has been a well-respected drummer for the better part of 56 years. He and his high school buddies started The Morgue, a local Owosso band, and they were widely known throughout Michigan.
Bob continued his dedication for music throughout his life, playing in several bands in both Michigan and California. He was a part of the Lansing-based band Those Delta Rhythm Kings for 20 years, and in the last few years was the drummer for Soulshake, based in Monterey, California.
Bob was a long-time member of AA. Through AA, he was able to help countless people with their successes, and he found a community of friends and family that stood by him through life. He was a captivating speaker, and would have celebrated 38 years sober this September.
Bob loved airplanes, trains, fancy cars, ships and building models. He was hands-down the biggest fan Tower of Power will ever have.
Bob was kind. Bob was hilarious. He created lasting friendships that have spanned a lifetime. He was larger than life, and we are all lucky to have him now as our angel.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Dianna; children Robbie Carter and Andrea Saldivar (Michael); grandsons Liam and Marcus; sister Carol Inhulsen (Bert); and many nephews and nieces that he loved very much.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Harry and Avis Carter; sister Emma Lou Ward; brother Dick Carter (Shirley); son-in-law Marcus Saldivar; and his nephew Rick Ward.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
