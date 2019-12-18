Age 99, of Mikado, formerly from Corunna, passed away peacefully at Pleasant View Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
Fred was the son of Grace and Burt Porter. He was born Dec. 13, 1920, in Henderson. Fred served in the Army in World War II. He was a sergeant, stationed in the Philippines and was very proud of his service. He resided in Corunna for many years working as a masonry contractor.
He and his wife Lois then lived in Montana before moving to Mikado for many years.
Fred has two children, Gary (Charlotte) Porter of Aston, Tennessee, and Patricia (Philip) Hall of Owosso. He also is survived by grandchildren April (Gary) Woodruff of Owosso, Jennifer (Willis) Semans of Durand, Joshua (Genia) Hall of Corunna, Jonathan (Mandi) Hall of Owosso and Joseph (Stephanie) Hall of Owosso, whom he loved dearly; along with great-grandchildren Beckham, Aidan, Makenzie, Conner, Mercedes, Chloe, Lilee, Carter, Mason, Colton and Kynlee.
He leaves behind many friends in the Mikado and Oscoda areas, especially Jim and Kathy.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Lois, and daughters Louise and Nancy.
Cremation has taken place. There will be no services.
The family wishes to thank Pleasant View for the excellent care that Fred received. He so appreciated all of his “helpers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.