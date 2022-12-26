Joyce Marie Cragg

Age 77, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at home surrounded by her family and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michaels Cemetery in Maple Grove.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a time of sharing at 7 p.m.
Joyce was born Oct. 7, 1945 in Saginaw, the daughter of Archie and Marjorie (Higby) Simmons.
She attended Chesaning High School and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family and making many baked goods for all to enjoy. She spread happiness wherever she went.
She married Everett Thomas Cragg in Ithaca on Oct. 13, 1962.
Joyce was employed through the years as a day care provider and health care worker.
Joyce is survived by her husband Everett; sons Thomas (Maria) Cragg, Roger (Renae) Cragg and Joseph (Sandie) Cragg; daughter Catherine (Tony) Amman; grandchildren Maegan Wicker, Mandy (Marcus) Swaney, Ronald Lassiter, Max Skobelev, Ryan (Jalinda) Cragg, Randy (Kaye) Cragg, Robyn (David) Watkins, Brody Cragg, Baylee Jo Cragg, Brendan Amman and Briana Amman; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings Wanda Bashans, Wilma Ostrander, Archie Simmons, Linda Tissue, Donald Simmons and Connie Patterson; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Mary Bashans and brother, Wayne Simmons.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
