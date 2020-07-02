Age 71, of Corunna passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Sparrow Health System.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Deane Wyllys officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today, July 2, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Carl was born Feb. 8, 1949, in Flint, the son of Carl and Audrey (Michell) Luce.
He earned an associate’s degree in accounting from Baker College.
Carl was an avid University of Michigan fan and outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.
Carl married Peggy Ann Wilson in Owosso on April 5, 2005.
Carl was employed through the years as an assistant manager with Civic Heights Pharmacy in Flint.
Carl is survived by his wife; daughter Stacey (Robert) Spencer; stepdaughters Teresa (Ray) Mireles and Amanda (Jacob) Oliver; grandchildren Brett, Brady, Morgan, Isabelle, Bailey, Isaiah, Iris and Barrett, who is on the way; siblings Jeannine (Stanley) Ring, Thomas (Dev) Luce and Michael (Shari) Luce; several nieces, nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Community Radio Watch Group or to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
