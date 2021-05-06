Age 86, of Ovid, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her home.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Cyril Catholic Church in Bannister at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, with the Rev. Michael Kuchar presiding. Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery in Gratiot County.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 7, with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie. A wake service will take place at 7 p.m. and a rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Agnes was born in Hazelton Township Sept. 5, 1934, the daughter of John W. and Agnes K. (Mickulcik) Kuchar. She graduated from New Lothrop High School with the class of 1953. On June 19, 1954, Agnes married Martin J. Galecka at St. Robert Catholic Church in Flushing. Martin passed away Nov. 20, 2011.
Agnes enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She attended and was a vendor at many craft shows throughout the mid-Michigan area. She drove a school a bus for Ovid-Elsie School District for 13 years. Agnes and Martin enjoyed going to polka dances and they were DJs on WOES Polka Palace Radio. She was a member of St. Cyril Catholic Church and the Altar Society.
She is survived by daughters Joanne and Bruce Denovich of St. Johns, and Sharon and Marc Livernois of Richland, Washington; sons Robert Galecka of Elsie, James Galecka of Hawk Springs, Wyoming, and Thomas and Shawn Galecka of Elsie; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Beldyga, Helen Huebner and Mildred Cole; and brother William and Rita Kuchar.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Martin; and brothers Robert, Frank, John, Sam and Jerry Kuchar.
Memorials may be made to Clinton Sparrow Hospice, 110 E. Higham Street, St. Johns, MI 48879 or WOES Radio Station, 8989 E. Colony Road, Elsie, MI 48831. Online condolences can be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
