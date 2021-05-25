Age 88, formerly of Owosso, passed away at her winter home in Pensacola, Florida.
Patty was born June 26, 1932, daughter of Paul and Helen (Fiehrer) Kebler.
She married Mack Eveleth March 31, 1951.
Patty worked at Kresege Co. and then Raymond Hardware.
She graduated from St. Paul High School in 1950, was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, then moved to Saginaw, Detroit and Indiana before retiring to Florida.
She is survived by sons Michael, James, William, Paul and Wade.
Patty is predeceased by sister Lillian (Charles) Kovacic and brother Robert (Joan) Kebler.
