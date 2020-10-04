Age 73, of Perry, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Oct. 1.
Richard was born Feb. 5, 1947, to Virginia (Kennedy) and Sherman Easton in Berkley, California. He grew up in nearby Vallejo, California. He attended the University of California-Irvine, studying biology and playing clarinet in the marching band.
After graduation, Richard enlisted in the Air Force and served four years. It was while in the Air Force that he met his wife, Jane (Huettl). Richard and Jane married Nov. 27, 1971. They eventually settled in Yuba City, California, where he worked as a laboratory technologist/scientist at Rideout Hospital for many years. He and Jane raised two daughters and took many family trips to Disneyland, Richard’s happy place.
After retiring, Richard and Jane moved to Perry and purchased his dream house. He enjoyed flying small aircraft, riding motorcycles and was an avid reader, especially about history, military aircraft and trains. He was also a very enthusiastic volunteer at the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso and at Durand Union Station.
He is survived by Jane, his wife of nearly 49 years. Also surviving are sisters Valerie Easton of Perry and Vivian Easton (Terry Throssell) of Ogden, Utah; daughters Jennifer (Shane) Horvatin of Morrice and Victoria Easton of St. Charles, Minnesota; and grandchildren Rhiannon Pinckney of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Max and Flynn Horvatin of Morrice.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, father and sister Linda.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Steam Railroading Institute, 405 S. Washington St, Owosso, MI 48867.
There will be a memorial service at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Perry at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
