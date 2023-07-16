Kassee Ann St. John

Age 76, of Vernon, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023.
Age 76, of Vernon, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023.
A memorial service will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Vernon Methodist Church.
Kassee was born April 11, 1947, in Owosso, the daughter of Max and Laura (Dennison) Grant.
She graduated from Corunna High School.
Kassee enjoyed crocheting and reading. Most of all, she loved being a mom and was a “mother” to everyone.
She married Jack St. John in Corunna on Aug. 1, 1965.
Kassee spent most of her life raising and tending to her children.
Kassee is survived by her husband Jack W St. John; daughters Ann St. John, Michelle (Matt) Shafer, Jamie St. John, and (honorary daughter) Peggy Sue; grandchildren Brandon St. John, Briana Warner, Max Shafer and Jillyn Warner; great-grandchildren Ainslea Jo and Esimay Jade Collen; along with several other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents Max and Laura Grant, brother Phillip Michael Grant and grandparents Bill and Tess Dennison.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
