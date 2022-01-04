Age 68, a former resident of Grand Ledge and native of Elsie, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
A celebration of Barbara’s life is planned for the spring.
She is survived by her daughter Katie (Kyle) Gaffner of Grand Ledge; grandchildren Andrew and Samantha; mother Lois Curtis; sister Rhonda Curtis; brothers and sisters-in-law James L. Warren, Kathy (Larry) Gruesbeck and Susie (Dan) Lucas; special cousin Pam Fowler; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
For more information, call McGeehan Funeral Home, Keck-Coleman Chapel at (989) 224-4422 or visit mcgeehanfh.com
