Sue Bulson

Age 89, of Owosso, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, April 18, 2022, at Pleasant View Shiawassee County Medical Facility.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints on North Hickory Street in Owosso with Bishop Blackmer officiating. Burial will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family will also receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday April 22, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Sue was born July 30, 1932, in Sciota Township, the second daughter of George Lowe and Alberta (Yerrick) Serr. She married the love of her life, Thomas Bulson, in Ovid on Nov. 24, 1950. The couple raised their family and lived their entire married life in Owosso, other than two years they spent serving in the Chicago Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Sue worked from home long before it was common to do so. She was employed for many years as an oil colorist for Graphic Arts Studio of Owosso and many other studios throughout the country. She later transitioned to retouching color photography as the portrait industry evolved. She and her sister, Kay, served together on the board of the National Photographers Association. She enjoyed being with and feeding her family and friends and serving them in every way. She was an excellent cook, baker, gardener, seamstress and homemaker. Sue loved to care for her children, grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and other friends and relatives and did so for most of her life, giving thousands of hours of service at church, in family homes, schools, dance studios, scout packs and other places throughout the community.
Sue is survived by her husband Thomas Bulson; children Linda Serr, Tom Bulson, Jay (Laurie) Bulson and Vicki (Gary) Fredline; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters Joann Rooks, Jackie (Jim) Letavis, Kay (Garth) Bullard and Janice Brown; along with many nieces and nephews, loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her father George Lowe, mother Alberta Serr, infant sister DorothyAnn Lowe, stepfather Jim Serr and son-in-law Ken Serr.
The family requests memorial contributions be given to Corunna VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 4005 & Auxiliary, the post which Tom, a WWII veteran, and Sue have supported through many of their later years of life.
