Age 58, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Per Jackie’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time.
Jackie was born June 16, 1961, in Flint, the daughter of Stanley and Betty (Hale) Gorringe.
She graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1979. She attended Baker College, where she earned her associate’s degree in business administration; University of Michigan-Flint, where she earned her bachelor’s degree; and Northwood University, where she earned her master’s degree in business.
Jackie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Corunna.
She married Paul Hebekeuser Dec. 18, 2005.
Jackie retired from General Motors as a senior purchasing buyer after 35 years. She loved spending time with her friends and family and being outdoors. Jackie will always be known as being a very generous and giving person of herself and her time.
Jacqueline is survived by her husband Paul; children Amie Hebekeuser, Marci Hebekeuser and Logan Hebekeuser; grandson Gavin Hebekeuser; mother Betty; brother Eugene (Katherine) Gorringe; sisters Lorie Gorringe and Rita (Frank) Cuccia; nieces Alex and Abby Gorringe; nephew Bobby Kiger; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her father.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
