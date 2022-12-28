Caroline Elizabeth Bauman

Caroline Elizabeth Bauman who was fun to be around, with a wonderful sense of fashion, could talk to anyone, loved her family, the color purple and dark chocolate, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Meadows of Owosso.

Carol was an avid reader, loved bowling, lunch dates with her girlfriends and grandchildren, swimming and teaching all of her grandchildren to swim and dive in her pool.

