Caroline Elizabeth Bauman who was fun to be around, with a wonderful sense of fashion, could talk to anyone, loved her family, the color purple and dark chocolate, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Meadows of Owosso.
Carol was an avid reader, loved bowling, lunch dates with her girlfriends and grandchildren, swimming and teaching all of her grandchildren to swim and dive in her pool.
Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at St. Joseph Church 915 E Oliver St. Owosso, with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. today, Dec. 28, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Jennings Lyons Chapel in Owosso.
Carol was born Oct. 30, 1936 to the late Walter and Beulah Carlson in their home in Ferndale. Her mother loved Christmas, so she referred to her as Christmas Carol. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1954 and continued her education at the Detroit College of Business and started her career as a secretary at the Michigan Consolidated Gas Company in Detroit. She retired from New Lothrop Public Schools after 20 years of service in 1998. On Jan. 19, 1963, Carol married the love of her life, the late Andrew Bauman at St. James Church in Ferndale. Together, they raised three children Linda, Thomas and David. Andrew moved their family to Lennon when his job at General Motors moved him to Flint.
She is survived by her children Linda (Dennis) Hrcka of Owosso, Thomas (Laurie) Bauman of New Braunfels, Texas and David (Corey) Bauman of Durand; grandchildren Dan (Shannon) Hess, Sara (Robert Higbee), Brittany Bauman, Brady (Selena) Bauman, Bethany (Logan) Bush, Brenna Bauman, Alexis Bauman and Jenna Bauman; seven great-grandchildren; brother John (Marcia) Carlson; and sister Merry (Fred) Hitchcock.
She was welcomed to Heaven by her husband, Andrew, her parents and brother Theodore.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Hospice or the Meadows.
