Wayne Richardson

Age 63, passed away Saturday June 10, 2023 at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday June 14, at St. Peters Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at McGeehan Funeral Home, Martin Chapel on Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m.,with a rosary prayed at.
Wayne was born on June 19, 1959 to Ernie and Joan (Burch) Richardson.
He graduated from Chesaning High School with the class of 1977. He went on to become a journeyman machine repairman at AC Spark Plug in Flint for 28 years before retiring. He was also a farmer with his dad and brother John.
Wayne was always up for an adventure. He loved going up north to the cabin on Mullett Lake, water skiing, boating and snowmobiling with his friends and family.
He went on many cruises, visiting Aruba, the Bahamas and Alaska — where he also hunted.
Wayne enjoyed the outdoors, and had a passion for deer hunting. When fall came and deer season arrived, you would find him in the woods.
Wayne loved his animals, especially his two pomeranians Rascal and Teddy. He had many outdoor cats that he also enjoyed. Wayne had a heart of gold. He was always willing to help anyone, loved to visit and always had a good comeback remark that would make you laugh. He was one of a kind.
Wayne is survived by his daughter Jessica (Mike) Kunik; his father Ernest Richardson; brother John (Becky) Richardson; sisters Karla (Ron) Klasek,and Patti (Stan) Henige; nephews Neil (Lindsay) Richardson and Daniel Henige; nieces Trysha Henige, Chloe Richardson, Grace Richardson and Karrington (Darry) Massara.
He was predeceased by his mother Joan and brother Joe.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Humane Society.
