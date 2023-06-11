Wayne Richardson

Age 63, passed away Saturday June 10, 2023 at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday June 14, at St. Peters Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at McGeehan Funeral Home, Martin Chapel on Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m.,with a rosary prayed at.

