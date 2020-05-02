Mearle Lee Cornelius

Age 68, of Durand, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A private family service will be held, and a live stream of the service will be available to watch at noon on Monday, May 4, 2020. Services are being provided by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery in Flint.
Mearle was born Jan. 22, 1952, in Flint, the son of Leroy and Pearl (Barette) Cornelius. He married his main squeeze Christine Criner in Flint on July 24, 1971. Mearle was an avid U of M fan. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, spending time with his family and very much enjoyed helping others and being a handyman.
Mearle liked to make people laugh, and he was well known for his unmistakable laugh and his crazy wild ties. He took fashion cues from no one. His signature everyday look was an old T-shirt or sweatshirt and blue jeans, that’s what you would usually catch him wandering around town in.
He was a lifelong member and board member of Durand Assembly of God. Mearle worked for General Motors, starting his career at Chevy in the hole, Grand Blanc Metal Fabrication and then retiring out of the Pontiac plant with a total of 35 years of service.
Surviving Mearle are: wife of 48 years Christine Cornelius of Durand; son Shane (Jamie) Cornelius of Leroy; daughters Sherry (Jason) Rathburn of Durand, Michelle (Aaron) Masse of Durand; five grandchildren, Alyssa, Kyle, Devon, McKenzie, Connor; three great grandchildren, Louie, Easton and BlakeLynn. Mearle is also survived by his brother, Gary (Ann) Cornelius of FL; sisters, Theresa (Craig) Hansen of Gaines and Karen Metcalf of Dodge City and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Doris Lahar. Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com. GO BLUE!
