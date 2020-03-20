Age 63, of Lyles, Tennessee, formerly of Byron and Durand, died Monday, March 16, 2020.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road in Fenton. Burial will be in Flint Memorial Park in Mt. Morris.
Visitation will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Chris was born Dec. 3, 1956, in Byron, the daughter of Elmer Noah and Abbie Eva Jane (Osborne) Gouldman. She was a 1975 graduate of Byron High School. She retired from GM Buick City after 30 years of service. She was a member of UAW Local 599. Chris enjoyed spending time with her family and shopping.
Surviving are her son Kenneth (Leslie) Martin of Lyles, Tennessee; grandchildren Alex, Avery and Aiden; siblings; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and former husband, Kenneth I. Martin Sr.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfunealhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.