Virginia Rose (Lenz) Loomis

Age 95, of Durand, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, June 11, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 700 E. Columbia Dr., in Durand. Interment immediately following at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, in Owosso. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 15. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 501 N. Saginaw St., in Durand.
Virginia was born Jan. 1, 1925, to Albert and Permelia (St. John) Lenz in Owosso. She retired from Ferrell Gas Company after 40 years; working as both a secretary and bookkeeper. She was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Durand, the President of the Altar Society, a VFW Auxiliary member in Durand for over 55 years, a den mother as well as a Girl Scout leader for many years. Virginia enjoyed bowling, extensive traveling with her husband, family, and friends, playing cards, Bingo, and casino trips. But her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren.
Virginia is survived by her son Karl (Sharon) Loomis; daughters Pamela (Leonard) Corwin, Patricia (Ronald) Yates and Anita (Charles) Holek; 14 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 19 great great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Lucile Liestenfeltz; and many nieces, nephews and special niece Janet Barnes, her casino buddy. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Karl Elton Loomis, Sr., her brother; Carl Lenz, her sisters; Eugenia Francis, Leona Buehler and Nita Bruckman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County at hospicehouseshia.org or to Memorial Healthcare Hospice at memorialhealthcare.org. Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.