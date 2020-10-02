Lester Nick Pappas

Age 87, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Oliver Woods Assisted Living.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 1, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Lester was born May 4, 1933, in Owosso, the son of Peter and Myrtie (Loux) Pappas.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1952, and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Lester was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and St. Paul Nocturnal Adoration Society as well as the Shiawassee Conservation Association.
He married Barbara Ann Thiede at St. Paul Catholic Church June 15, 1963.
Lester worked for the United States Post Service and retired after 32 years of service.
Lester is survived by his wife; children Paul (Kristin) Pappas, Nicholas (Marie) Pappas, Catherine Fish and James Pappas; grandchildren Kaitlyn (Cody) Opelt, Madeline Pappas and Megan Fish; brother Peter (Margaret) Pappas Jr.; other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, daughter-in-law Tammy Pappas, son-in-law Carmen Fish and brother Robert (Shirley) Pappas Sr.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Vincent DePaul or Memorial Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.