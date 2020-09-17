Douglas B. Herrick

Age 77, of Houghton Lake, formerly of Owosso, passed away at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Doug was born June 1, 1943, to Kenneth Herrick and Gertrude Thomlinson Herrick.
Doug enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His passions were old cars, riding his golf cart and doing a lot of remodeling on his home.
Doug is survived by his wife Sandra; son Daniel (Shannon) Herrick; grandchildren Nelli (Richard) Sherwood, Neil Pierce; great-grandchildren Austin Pierce, Juniper and Oakland Sherwood and Penelope Pierce; great-great-grandson Oliver Pierce; brother Jerry Herrick; sister-in-law Susan Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews.
Doug was predeceased by his parents, stepfather Melvin Reeves, daughter Anna May Herrick and brother Larry Herrick.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no service at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.