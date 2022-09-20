Wally Lee Beeman

Age 61, of Ovid, peacefully entered into the arms of his Savior, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at home with his wife by his side.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Owosso Church of Christ with Jeremy Wittwer officiating. Burial will take place at Middlebury Township Cemetery in Ovid.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel, in Ovid.
Wally was born in Owosso on June 17, 1961, the son of Herbert Jr. and Sharon (Case) Beeman. He graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School with the class of 1979, where he pursued his love for all things mechanical. On Dec. 8, 2019, Wally married Christine Kay Koski Cross at Owosso Church of Christ. They attended the Owosso Church of Christ.
While in high school, Wally began working the family farm. He enjoyed crop farming and raising cattle. The farm is where he developed his mechanical skills. He liked to fix cars and old tractors. He also had his own shop and worked for Michigan Cat for the last 25 years.
He could never sit still; he always needed to be doing something. He enjoyed hiking, kayaking and camping. Wally had a gift for home renovations and building. He remodeled several homes for family. During his illness, he would watch YouTube videos when he wasn’t able to do things himself. Wally was always looking for the next “good deal.”
He is survived by his wife Christine; son Samuel Beeman of Owosso; stepson Anthony (Sierra Benner) Cross of Elkhart, Indiana; grandchildren Paiycen, Kieran and Lain; brother John (Marsha) Beeman; and nieces Kathryn and Emily.
He was preceded in death by his mother Sharon O’Dell, father Herbert Beeman Jr. and grandparents Herbert and Marguerite Beeman Sr.
Memorials may be made to Owosso Church of Christ, 2005 S. M-52, Owosso, MI, 48867.
Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel, in Ovid.
