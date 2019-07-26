Jack Lee Bollinger

Age 71, of Durand, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. A funeral mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 9450 Duffield Road, Gaines. The Rev. Bill Wegher is the Celebrant. Burial will follow in New Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Flint.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. today, July 26, with a 7 p.m. Rosary being prayed at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, our temporary location, Hill Creek Church, 5363 Hill Road, Swartz Creek (Mundy Township).
Visitation will also take place from 10 a.m. until time of mass, at the church.
Those desiring may make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, St. Joseph Catholic Church or Heartland Hospice.
Jack was born Dec. 5, 1947, in Monroe, the son of the late Melvin and Allie (Tippett) Bollinger. He married Lorraine Hawk in Flint on Aug. 13, 1966. Jack retired from the General Motors Truck and Bus plant with 43 years of service. He loved spending time with his family at Leisure Lake, where he served as a past board member. He enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre, playing volleyball, and bowling.
Surviving are: wife of nearly 53 years, Lorraine; children, Rick Bollinger, Stacie (Scott) Smith, Christine (Steve) LePage, all of Durand; grandchildren, Bryan (Andrea), Jessica (fiance’ Jason), Beau, AJ and Carson; siblings, Denny (Janie) Bollinger of Montrose, Don (Brenda) Bollinger of Flint, John (Cheryl) Bollinger of Clio; Cindy (Jeff) Rieger of Burton; Keith (Jenny) Bollinger of Flint and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Heartland Hospice Team. Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
