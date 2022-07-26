John ‘Jack’ E. McAvoy Jr.

Age 86, of Williamsburg, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at Munson Hospital in Traverse City, with his wife and loving family by his side.
Jack was born Sept. 29, 1935, to John and Albina (Yaklin) McAvoy in New Haven Township. He graduated from Chesaning Union High School and attended Mott Community College and Michigan State University.
On April 23, 1960, he married Rosalie John, and together they shared 62 years of marriage and raised three children.
Jack worked for 35 years as a successful insurance agent for Farm Bureau, along with Max Tait in the McAvoy-Tait Agency in Owosso. He then moved to Williamsburg and together with Owosso resident Phil Welch, started Michigan Lake Products as co-owner and president, with locations in Elk Rapids and Indian River.
Jack was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso, Knights of Columbus, Kiwanis Club and was regional vice-president of the Michigan State Association of Life Underwriters. He was also a member of Christ the King Church in Acme, the Elk Rapids Rotary and the Traverse City Home Builders Association.
Jack loved being with his family and friends, time spent at the lake and his many fishing and hunting trips. He always had a great story to tell to anyone who would lend an ear.
He is survived by his wife Rosalie; son Greg (April) McAvoy of Traverse City; daughters Julie (John) Wilkins of Owosso and Debbie McAvoy and friend Mark Green of Hubbard Lake; grandchildren Ashley (Rocco) Castiglione, Zach Wilkins and Rhiannon McAvoy; great-grandchildren Mia and Luca Castiglione, who adored their “Papa Jack”; and brothers Allen of Belmont, Richard (Patricia) of Lansing and Michael (Andrea) of Waterford.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother Gerald McAvoy and sister Joan Potter.
A mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso, Christ the King Catholic Church in Acme, St. Jude or your favorite charity.
