Wendy Leigh Hodge

Age 57, of Owosso, was called home to be with the Lord and reunited in Heaven with her daughter Aubrey Rose Banta Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Mark Filan officiating. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service, at the funeral home.
Wendy was born Aug. 12, 1964, in Owosso, the daughter of Donald Banta and Sharon Blunt.
She attended Owosso High School. Wendy loved to grow a garden with her husband. She especially enjoyed cooking with what was harvested. She married Kirk Alan Hodge in Owosso on Feb. 14, 2000.
Although Wendy worked many years in manufacturing, her greatest life’s work and true passion was her love for others — whether they were her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, or her neighborhood children Dontae and Deanna. They all knew they were welcome in her home and could walk in, open up the fridge and make a sandwich. They all loved her just as much as she loved them.
Wendy is survived by her husband Kirk; children William Hodge and Bobbie DeCamp; parents Donald and Sharon; brother Doug Banta (Tina Rowell); sisters Tamara Putman and Michele Banta; grandchildren Camrin, Bella, Landyn, Savannah and Easton; her beloved black lab Shiloh, who passed of a broken heart Tuesday, Jan. 25; and other loving family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her dearest daughter Aubrey Rose Banta and grandparents Donald and Wanda Banta and Leon and Melva Swan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Michigan Association for Suicide Prevention in memory of Aubrey Rose Banta.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.