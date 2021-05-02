Age 49, of Howell, formerly of Owosso, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, April 26, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in Ypsilanti.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, at Our Lady of the Lakes in Waterford with the Rev. Scott Thibodeau officiating.
Duane is survived by his wife Kelly Ochodnicky; sons Duane Ochodnicky and Andrew Ochodnicky; daughter Olivia Ochodnicky; parents Duane (Lynn) Ochodnicky and Debbie (Joe) Coleman; brother Eric Ochodnicky; sister Helena Ochodnicky; parents-in-law Bill and Lois Lenaghan; many brothers- and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces who were all very special to him and whom he loved very much.
Duane was born Jan. 14, 1972, in Owosso, the son of Duane Ochodnicky and Debbie (Lewallen) Coleman.
He graduated from Owosso High School, where he played football and baseball. He remembered these times with sports and friends fondly.
Duane enjoyed spending time with his extended family, hunting (even if he never shot anything), camping, the outdoors, listening to music, watching movies, college football and was a die-hard Miami Hurricanes football fan. Go ’Canes.
Duane was always the life of the party. He would always try to make everyone laugh and feel like a friend, even if they had just met. He truly was a friend to everyone. He always knew the right words to say when someone needed to be comforted or had a joke ready to lighten any situation. One of his favorite things to do was to recall memories of fun times spent with family and friends growing up in Owosso.
He married Kelly Lenaghan at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso April 20, 2002. Through the ups and downs of life, they always remained a close team, getting through each high and low together, their love always growing stronger. They raised three wonderful children together. They were their dad’s pride and joy.
Dee, Drew and Olivia were his world. He loved his family more than anything and would always put them first before anything else. He truly was a caring and loving dad and husband. His goal in life was to make sure that his kids were always taken care of and happy. Duane will take comfort in knowing that Kelly will continue to raise their children in the same way and that his presence will always be a part of their life. His kids are committed to do their very best and make him proud, just as they always have. They will take care of each other and their family bond will grow even stronger.
Even though he is no longer here with us, we will carry him in our hearts forever.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Ochodnicky Children’s Fund — Kelly Ochodnicky
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
