Nancy (Lake) Franz

Age 71, of Durand, passed away Aug. 9, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel, 501 N. Saginaw St.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service; a private family burial will follow the service.
Nancy was born Sept. 12, 1947. in Durand, to Genevieve and Lawrence Lake. On Sept. 17, 1966, she maried Arthur Franz.
Nancy was a longtime employee of Dempsey Data Service and a member/volunteer with the Durand VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed meeting friends for lunch, crocheting, Bingo and playing pinochle.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Andrea Franz; grand-dog Bailey; sisters Vicki (Gene) Chargo and Peggy (Kirk) Karhoff; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Nancy’s name are suggested to Adopt-a-Pet Fenton.
