Marcia Ann (Hodges) Woodworth

Age 81, went to be with the Lord Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Marcia was born in Owosso, Dec. 29, 1940, to Lyle and Florence (Chavey) Hodges.
Marcia graduated from Owosso High School and later attended Flint Junior College to pursue a degree in Business Administration.
On Jan. 21, 1961, Marcia married her high school sweetheart, Fred Woodworth.
Marcia and Fred spent 61 wonderful years together.
Marcia loved family. Nothing made her happier than being with Fred, her children and grandchildren. She cherished her time up north at the family cabin. She was a quilter and it gave her great pleasure to make quilts for her family.
She was employed at Mona Shores Public Schools for 20 years.
A woman of faith, she was an active member of Lake Harbor United Methodist Church and served in many capacities.
She loved listening to music, singing in the choir and participating in prayer group at her church. Marcia also sang in “The Sisters of Lake Harbor” group and was a member of the Celebration Women’s Chorus.
Marcia was a very kind and caring individual. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, including her husband; three children Mike (Cindy), Kris (Ed) Neel and Tom; beloved grandchildren Roxanne (Steve), Danielle, Lauren, Joshua, Ethan, Madison, Jake, Luke and Sam; and great-grandchild Bennett.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Roberta Hodges.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, June 6, at Lake Harbor United Methodist Church — 4861 Henry St, Norton Shores, MI 49441.
The funeral service will begin immediately after the visitation, with The Rev. Mary Ivanov officiating. A luncheon will follow the service.
Memorials are recommended to be sent to Every Woman’s Place.
