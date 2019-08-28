Age 71, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at McLaren-Flint.
A funeral service will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Royetta was the daughter of Roy and Ethel (Rye) Renner and was born in Flint Jan. 14, 1948. She married Gerald Ostipow in Chesaning Sept. 16, 1967.
Royetta worked at and retired from Pleasant View as a nurse’s aide.
She had a passion for the outdoors — birds, squirrels and, especially, her dogs — and working in her flower beds. The best times were spent at the family cabin with her children and grandchildren.
Royetta is survived by her husband Gerald; children Jill (Paul) Dyer, Steve Ostipow and Troy Ostipow; grandchildren Faris, Heather, Preston, Jozlyn, Hannah, Hailyn, Hunter and Lexi; sisters Beatrice Cline, Matilda “Tilly” (Bruce) Whitter, Mary (Tom) Gainer and Jean James; brothers Thomas “Tom” (Gale) Renner and Roy Renner; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, and brothers Richard and Charles.
