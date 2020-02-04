Age 52, of Mason, passed away after a short battle with cancer Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel in Ovid, with cousin Terri Fisher and the Rev. Scott Seelhoff officiating.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. and again Thursday from noon until the time of service, at the funeral home.
Angela was born in Owosso April 25, 1967, the daughter of Larry Jr. and Linda (Hicks) Miller. She graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School with the class of 1985.
On Aug. 7, 2015, Angie married Kimberly Kay Kistler, her best friend and partner of over 20 years in Ovid; and she survives her. Angie and Kim had two exchange students (Nicolai and Gjermund) that they remained close to over the years.
Angie loved all things about Dale Earnhart. She was a member of the 1984-85 Ovid-Elsie basketball championship team; which was just inducted into the O-E Wall of Fame. After graduation, Angie played softball with her cousins and sisters while dad coached with mom as the assistant coach. In 1995-1996, the team qualified for the championship playoff in Florida.
She enjoyed taking Christmas cruises, and taking Grandma Miller to the casino. Angie dearly loved the annual sister camping trips and watching sunsets.
Angie loved her special fur babies: Jonny, Brutus and Teddy. She dearly loved her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, who considered her the “cool aunt.” Angie would say she “has four of the best sisters and the best wife in the world.”
Angie is survived by her spouse Kim Miller; mother Linda Miller; sisters Laura (Roger) Nixon, Rhonda (Bill) Hehrer, Tammy (Scott) Peru and Dana (Brad) Schneider; father-in-law Mike (Donna) Furrow; sisters-in-law Tina (Mark) Voss and Nicci (fiance Chris Poeschel) Carpenter; brothers-in-law Jack (fiancee Allison Perdue) Furrow, Chris (Crystal) Furrow and Michael (Megan) Furrow.
She is also survived by nieces and nephews Whitney Hehrer, Steven (Allison) Nixon, Keith (Michelle) Hehrer, David (Jessica) Nixon, Dylan (Dezarae) Peru, Dakota Winans, Katlyn (fiance Alex Keeley) Peru, Brianna Schneider, Ian Hehrer, Evan Hehrer, Joshua (Mariah) Voss, Lauren (fiance Jerome Mendez) Voss, Kayla Carpenter and Nathan Carpenter; and great-nieces and great-nephews Abbigail, Mason, Logan, Garrett, Jase, Vaida, KayLee, Wyatt, Kynlie and Ashtyn.
Angie was preceded in death by her father Larry Miller Jr., mother-in-law Judy Furrow, nephew Joseph Andrew Hehrer, great-nephew JR Hehrer and her grandparents.
Memorials may be made to Angie’s family to help with her medical bills. Online condolences can be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes.
