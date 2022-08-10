Age 78, of Fenton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Ascension Genesys Hospital.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel with the Rev. Anthony Brooks officiating. Burial will follow to Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, and one hour prior to the service Friday.
James Leslie Shaw was born Nov. 28, 1943, in Lansing, a son of Orrin and Barbara (Haywood) Shaw. On July 28, 1968 he married Pat Wurm. James enjoyed fishing, hunting, sports, coaching and his family. Prior to his retirement, he had worked as a barber for seven years and 34 years for General Motors.
James is survived by his wife Pat Shaw; children James (Carrie Buss) Shaw, Troy (Richelle) Shaw and Rebecca Shaw; grandchildren Bryce, Brayden, Dylan and Sabrina; brother Dennis (Annette) Shaw; and sisters LeeAnn Harness and Mary Holmberg.
He was preceded in death by his sons Brad and Kent Michael; brother Billy; and sister Kay Frances.
Memorial Contributions in James’s name are suggested to Tunnels to Towers Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
