Michael John O’Dea

Age 102, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
Mike was born in Flint, on Jan. 1, 1920, to John and Catherine “Irene” (Dutcher) O’Dea. He attended St. Matthews High School in Flint until the family moved to the Dutcher family farm in Bennington during the Great Depression.
In 1939, at the age of 19, Mike volunteered to serve in the Michigan National Guard and then went on to serve with distinguished service during WWII in the U.S. Army’s 182nd Americal Division “G” Company, where he retired with the rank of captain. After the war, he continued his Michigan National Guard service, retiring in 1954.
Mike’s work career spanned over five decades as a production control manager at Johnson Controls Battery Division in Owosso.
He enjoyed a variety of hobbies through his life, which included blooper ball bowling and golf. He golfed through the age of 100.
He married Margaret “Jane” Mahaney of Owosso on Aug. 11, 1943. In 1995, they moved to Naples, Florida, full time. After 70 years of marriage, his wife Jane passed away on April 20, 2013.
He was a devoted husband and father who saw his family as his best legacy.
He was predeceased by his wife, siblings, children Cathy O’Dea and Pat O’Dea, and grandson Kenny Hill.
Survivors include children John (Joan), Frank (Joyce), Midege Bedell, Rose (Paul) Hornus, Cecelia Flory, Elizabeth Walsh, Larry O’Dea, Theresa (Larry) Kanupp, Dan O’Dea and Eileen (Jim) Wencil; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
According to his wishes cremation has taken place.
There will be a graveside memorial service with full military honors at St. Paul Cemetery on South Chipman Street at noon Saturday, June 11. There will be a luncheon at the American Legion Hall, 201 Mason St., after the memorial service.
