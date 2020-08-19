Age 88, of Muskegon, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, with her four daughters by her side.
Barb was born May 5, 1932, in Owosso. She was married to John Vosburg for 66 years before his passing in 2018.
Barb was a generous, compassionate, and selfless person who always put others before herself. She was funny, loving, and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her sister Sue Blodget; daughters Judy Grimes (Terry), Sally Krapp (Tom), Polly Girken (Bob) and Kathy Bieszka (Chuck); seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life is being planned by the family.
(0) comments
