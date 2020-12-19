Herbert Burlee Brooks

Age 96, of Corunna, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
A private graveside service for the family will be held on Monday, Dec. 21, with The Rev. Deb Grazier officiating and a Masonic service to follow.
Herbert was the son of Louis and Lizzie Belle (Anthony) Brooks, born in Durand on Aug. 30, 1924.
He married Marjorie Virginia Outman on Feb. 5, 1950; she predeceased him on April 6, 2013.
Herbert owned and operated his own farm tilling business in his younger years. He was a farmer and raised sheep, pigs, and cash crops. Together, he and his wife provided a rich life full of love and memories for their three children, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. The phrase often heard spoken by Grandma and Grandpa, “We don’t say no on the farm,” sums up the love they had for their family.
Herbert loved woodworking, hunting, competitive target shooting, and riding his motorcycle. In his later years, he traded in his motorcycle and got around the farm in a golf cart instead. He also enjoyed doing Sudoku puzzles, watching and caring for his blue birds and spending time with his family.
Herbert is survived by sons Tom and Tim (Kathy), daughter Peggy (Brent); grandchildren Jared (Ashley), Tyler, Marshall (Morgan), Kristian Brooks, Ingrid (Robb) Dettman and Grace (Jeremiah) Perkins; great-grandchildren Alexa, Mikayla, Lizzie Dettman, Bruce and Evie Perkins, Hunter, Leyah, Miles and Niklaus Brooks; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, step-mother Nellie Brooks, step-sister Flora Helen (Ivan) Rice, step-brother Richard Deane and wife Marjorie Brooks. Herbert lost his mother at the age of four and his Aunt Minnie and Uncle Frank Freeman filled a void and held a special place in his heart.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Perry Masonic Lodge 350, c/o Richard Burlingame, 813 East Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867 or Corunna Public Schools, 124 North Shiawassee Street, Corunna, MI 48817 to support the FFA and CTE programs.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.